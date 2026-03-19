Sardar Yasir Ilyas hosts Iftar dinner at Mövenpick Islamabad

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan CEO of The Centaurus Group hosted an exclusive Iftar and Dinner Reception at their Flag ship Mövenpick Hotel in Islamabad, bringing together a highly distinguished gathering of national leadership, members of the diplomatic corps, and key stakeholders in a setting defined by prestige, mutual respect, and strategic engagement.

The evening was graced by the presence of senior government leadership, including Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination; Mr. Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways; Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; and Mr. Huzaifa Rehman, Minister of State for National Heritage & Culture, Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, further elevated the stature of the occasion. Among senior political and parliamentary figures, the distinguished attendees included Mushahid Hussain Syed, Sardar Ateeq Ahmad Khan, Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir; Qamar Zaman Kaira; Shah Ghulam Qadir; Raja Sarfraz Akram (Bari Imam); and Ijaz ul Haq, Member of the National Assembly, reflecting strong political representation across key national platforms.

A remarkable highlight of the evening was the strong presence of the diplomatic community, with esteemed ambassadors and high commissioners from across the globe. Notable representation included the following: H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Issa (Lebanon), H.E. Admiral (R) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Sri Lanka), H.E. Dr. Ramez Alraee (Syria), H.E. Fatou Harerimana (Rwanda), H.E. Markian Chuchuk (Ukraine), H.E. Rashidally Soobadar (Mauritius), H.E. Mohamed Thoha (Maldives), H.E. Emmanuel R. Fernandez (Philippines), H.E. Khazar Farhadov (Azerbaijan), H.E. Reza Amiri Moghaddam (Iran), Ambassador AKAMATSU Shuichi (Japan), H.E. Ibrahim Al-Madani (Jordan), H.E. Marilina Armellin (Italy), H.E. Adam Mulawarman Tugio (Indonesia), H.E. Mohamed Karmoune (Morocco), H.E. Atadjan Movlamov (Turkmenistan), H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin (Kazakhstan), H.E. Azhar Mazlan (Malaysia), H.E. Kamal Ahmad (Brunei), H.E. Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig (Sudan), H.E. Henrik Persson (Sweden), H.E. Albert P. Khorev (Russia), H.E. Chakkrid Krachaiwong (Thailand), H.E. Wunna Han (Myanmar), H.E. Maciej Pisarski (Poland), H.E. Andrei Metelitsa (Belarus), H.E. Moamer Z. Abuzriba (Libya), H.E. Ismatullo Nasredin (Tajikistan), H.E. Oybek Usmanov (Uzbekistan), H.E. Mrs. Alexandra Berg von Linde (Sweden), H.E. Mr. Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera (Austria), H.E. Mr. Titus Mehliswa Johnathan Abu-Basutu (Zimbabwe), H.E. Mr. Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi (Oman), H.E. Mr. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo (Indonesia), H.E. Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr (Thailand), H.E. Dr. Maen A.M. Khreasat (Jordan), and H.E. Mr. Sharifzoda Yusuf (Tajikistan). This diverse diplomatic participation reflected Pakistan’s expanding global outreach and the strengthening of bilateral and multilateral relations across regions. Chairman and Editor In-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik was also present.

The gathering also saw the presence of prominent representatives from the business and corporate community, reinforcing a unified platform where public leadership and international stakeholders came together to engage in meaningful exchange and build forward-looking partnerships.

The evening was hosted under the leadership of Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan, Sardar Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan, and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, reflecting a commitment to fostering high-level engagement and positioning Pakistan as a hub for diplomatic connectivity and collaborative growth. This Iftar and Dinner Reception stood as a symbol of unity and shared purpose, where governance, diplomacy, and institutional leadership converged to strengthen relationships, encourage dialogue, and contribute toward a more connected and progressive future.