The interim government announced an across-the-board decrease in the prices of petroleum products for December.

As expected, the government dropped the price of petrol by Rs8 per litre, for the next fortnight. A drop of Rs11 has been announced in diesel price.

Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Old Price New price Price Difference Petrol 331.38 323.38 -8 Diesel 329.18 318.18 -11

The price comes down as Pakistani rupee gained value and POL rates dropped globally.