Salt in the Curry: A relationship written before it Began

Muhammad Ghazali A. Wasti

Like salt dissolved into a great pot of curry, invisible to the eye yet impossible to remove without losing everything, Pakistan’s contribution to Saudi Arabia is the kind that goes unnoticed precisely because it worked.

You do not see salt in the curry. You do not taste it separately. But the moment it is absent the whole dish falls flat. Pakistan has been that salt. Essential. Humble. Irreplaceable. And Saudi Arabia has been the curry that made the salt worth giving. Rich, generous, warm and made better by everything Pakistan brought to the pot.

Together they created something neither could have made alone. Somewhere in Riyadh a Pakistani engineer reviews blueprints for a building that will outlast him. In Jeddah a Pakistani doctor cares for a patient who trusts him with her life. In Makkah a Pakistani worker lays stone on path millions will walk. None of them will have their names on a plaque. But remove them and something essential disappears. You do not see salt in the curry. But the moment it is gone the whole dish falls flat.That is Pakistan in Saudi Arabia. Essential. Humble. Irreplaceable.

Before oil and wealth, there was brotherhood

Most alliances are made in boardrooms. This one was made in the heart. Long before there was anything to gain, these two peoples had already found each other. When Pakistan was born in August 1947, Saudi Arabia was among the very first to say welcome. But the story had already begun a year earlier. In 1946, before Pakistan existed on any map, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz opened his doors to a Muslim League delegation in New York and stood beside their cause when the world had not yet decided if Pakistan would exist at all. Even before that, King Abdul Aziz Al-Saud had made a personal donation to the Muslim League Bengal Relief Fund. Not as a political gesture. As a human one. This was the salt before the dish had even begun to cook.

One man, one ledger — Pakistan builds Saudi Arabia’s financial soul

If one man could represent everything Pakistan has given Saudi Arabia, it would be Anwar Ali. He arrived in 1958 not as a visitor but as a builder. For sixteen years he served as Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, the institution that would become the Saudi Central Bank.

When Anwar Ali died in 1974 during an official visit to Washington, Saudi Arabia made a quiet and profound decision. They buried him in Medina. In the land he had spent his life serving. That is not protocol. That is a country telling a man he was always one of their own. He never built a monument. He built a foundation. And every riyal that has ever moved through the Saudi economy has passed, in some way, through the system he created. A professional who dissolved completely into the work. And left everything richer for it.

The hands that built the Kingdom

Behind every hospital in Riyadh, every highway in Jeddah, every university and refinery that powers modern Saudi Arabia, there are Pakistani hands that crossed the Arabian Sea to make it real. Men and women who left their families and their kitchens to give their best years to a country that welcomed them not as outsiders but as brothers.

They came as engineers, doctors, teachers, soldiers and laborers. They came young and many grew old there. Over two and a half million Pakistanis call Saudi Arabia home, sending six and a half billion dollars annually to fifteen million dependents back in Pakistan, while eighteen hundred Pakistani officers protect the same holy land their fathers did before them. And Saudi Arabia has never let Pakistan stand alone either.

The Shield That Never Sought Glory

Every great curry needs something strong enough to hold it through the heat. For Saudi Arabia, in its most difficult moments, Pakistan has always been that vessel.

In the 1980s, Pakistan quietly stationed up to 15,000 soldiers in Saudi Arabia. No celebrations. No speeches. Just Pakistani mothers saying goodbye to their sons so that the holy land would remain safe. In 1991, when the Gulf War broke out, a full Pakistani division was deployed to protect the sacred sites of Makkah and Madinah. They did not go for oil. They did not go for territory. They went because when your brother’s house is under threat, you do not wait to be asked twice. You simply show up at the door.

Then came May 1998. Pakistan tested its nuclear devices and within hours the world turned its back. Sanctions hit. Trade collapsed. The dish had been left to go cold. Except one hand reached back to the stove. King Fahd received Pakistan’s ambassador on an emergency Friday meeting and said words that history should never forget. We know and understand why you have done it. And we will support you more than you expect. Saudi Arabia committed 50,000 barrels of free oil every single day for four years. That is what happens when salt and spice have cooked together long enough.

The Social and Cultural Bond: A Flavor That Cannot Be Replicated

Salt draws out the best in everything around it. That is what these two nations have always done for each other. Every year millions of Pakistani Muslims travel to Makkah and Madinah. Not as tourists. As people coming home. The Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, the largest in Pakistan, was built and gifted by Saudi Arabia simply because they wanted to. That is not architecture. That is love in concrete and stone. Nearly three million Pakistanis live in the Kingdom and nobody feels out of place. They feel at home.

The Salt Has Never Left the PotAs Saudi Arabia builds its Vision 2030 dream, Pakistani hands and minds are woven into every layer of it. Not because they are the cheapest option. Because they are the most trusted. And as Pakistan grows stronger, Saudi Arabia stands beside it the way only a true friend does. There is a beautiful future ahead for both nations. Built not on need but on love. Not on transaction but on trust. They do not simply share a history. They share a kitchen. And every meal cooked together has been better than anything either could have made alone. The pot is still on fire. The friendship is still growing. And the salt, faithful and irreplaceable as always, remains exactly where it has always been. Right at the heart of everything. Maythis friendship never lose its flavor. May these two nations always find their way back to the same table. And may the curry never stop being cooked.

Muhammad Ghazali Aqeeq An entrepreneur with a diversified investment and management portfolio across multiple GCC Locations and Globally.