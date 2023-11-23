LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

On Thursday, LDA teams demolished/sealed 23 buildings in Johar Town and adjacent areas for violation of bylaws and unauthorized commercial use.

LDA teams demolished 14 illegal shops, offices and basement on Raiwid Road, Military Accounts Cooperative Housing Society, Zaheer Avenue, High Court Society Phase-II, Sadaat Town, PIA Society, Aithison Society and Sunny Park.

LDA teams sealed nine premises in Johar Town, PIA Society and Sunny Park for illegal commercial use.

Chief Town Planner-II Athar Ali carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.