Rupee gains 14 paisa against US dollar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee gained another 14 paisas against dollar on Friday to close at Rs138.66 compared with the last closing of Rs138.80 in inter-bank market. However, still a sense of uncertainty prevails in the market, due to which currency is fluctuating in a very narrow range. The demand by the importers and corporate sector was offset by flow of remittances and export receipts. Malik Bostan Khan, President Forex Association of Pakistan said the buying and selling of US dollar was recorded at Rs138.50/Rs138.90 as against last closing of Rs138.50/Rs139.00 in cash free market.

