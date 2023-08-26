In a major development, Chinese Consulate General of Karachi, people’s Republic of China has approved a plan for the orphan students of Gwadar.

The Education Department of the Government of Balochistan has identified and put forth a list of 1201 orphans in Gwadar.

A total of RMB 350,000 will be spent in the initiative. Two third of the amount will be used to purchase school bags and other stationary items for the students.

Whereas, the rest will be disbursed among the orphans in the form of cash. China Overseas Ports Holding Company, District Administration and Education Department of Gwadar have discussed the distribution mechanism, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

Gwadar District Administration official told Gwadar Pro that China’s diplomatic missions in Pakistan with the support of Chinese enterprises working in Gwadar have stepped up socioeconomic and Human Resources development projects in Gwadar. Moreover, upgradation of schools of Gwadar is also underway, he added.

Recently, Chinese consulate doled out 10,000 free ration flour bags to deserving people of Gwadar. Each family received three bags, each 10 kg. Most recipients hailed from fishermen community.