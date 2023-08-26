Mr. Masroor Khan, Chairman-Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority along-with his enforcement team visited the nearby areas of Islamabad. During inspection it was found that LPG cylinders were randomly stacked in the basement of some commercial buildings and restaurants from where the LPG was being supplied to different floors through sub-standard rubber pipes having loose connections with poor quality endangering with serious threat to the lives and property of general public.

‘Many innocent lives have been lost due to inappropriate usage of LPG; therefore, OGRA has set consumer safety as primary focus. Masroor Khan said ’

Instructions have been passed that the cylinders may be placed in proper ventilated spaces i.e. away from confined spaces/basements and installations/fittings/changing of valves should be performed by trained staff.

‘Consumer protection is our top priority. Masroor Khan.’