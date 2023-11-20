Interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, reacting to recent allegations hurled at caretakers by two mainstream parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party, has said that the “victim card” could be a “narrative” of any political party.

In a bid to clear the air, the country’s caretaker chief executive said: “Holding the elections at the earliest is our utmost priority.” He said the interim government wanted people to elect their representatives by exercising their democratic rights in the upcoming elections — slated to be held on February 8 next year.

“We want to hand over the responsibilities to the [upcoming] elected government.” The Prime Minister said this during an interview with a private news channel on Sunday.

Responding to a question about the allegations levelled against his government by the two parties, the premier asked: “What have we done that [a negative] impression is being given that we have a biased [attitude against] any political party?”, adding, “Did we imprison the former prime minister [Imran Khan]?”

He further clarified that the deposed prime minister, removed from office in April last year via a no-confidence motion, was apprehended before the caretaker setup.

The PTI chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case on August 5.

However, Kakar, a former senator and a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, took oath as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan on August 14.

The premier said that Khan was legally arrested and was facing the charges in the court. “It would be impartiality if we would have acquitted him [Khan] of all the charges via a royal decree.”

The caretaker prime minister said that they could not do so legally. “Think 10 times before hurling allegations,” he added.

“The PTI chairman is safe in jail,” he also said, adding that it is their legal responsibility to ensure the safety of the incarcerated former premier. “Nobody has personal enmity with the PTI chairman,” he said while rejecting the social media reports claiming a threat to his life.