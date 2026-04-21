After the Fire: What Pakistan, the United States, and Iran gained and what comes next

Syed Firasat Shah

The recent confrontation involving Iran and the United States, with broader regional reverberations, has once again demonstrated that modern conflicts are no longer confined to battlefields. They reshape diplomacy, redefine alliances, and expose both strengths and vulnerabilities. For Pakistan, the United States, and Iran, this episode offers not only immediate outcomes but also strategic lessons that could shape their future trajectories.

Pakistan: From Facilitator to Credible Peace Broker

Pakistan appears to have emerged from this crisis with enhanced diplomatic stature. Historically seen as a facilitator, most notably during the U.S.–Taliban negotiations that culminated in the Doha process, it is now increasingly recognized as a credible peace broker capable of engaging multiple, often opposing, stakeholders.

This role is not new, but it is now more mature. Pakistan played a pivotal part in bridging the gap between the United States and China in the early 1970s, facilitating the historic opening that reshaped global geopolitics. That legacy of quiet but consequential diplomacy is again becoming relevant in a fragmented world order.

Recent developments, including Pakistan’s tense standoff with India and its positioning within evolving regional dynamics, have reinforced its image as a state that must be factored into strategic calculations. The Iran crisis has further highlighted Pakistan’s ability to maintain a delicate balance—engaging both the United States and China without alienating either.

This balancing act, in the recent past, considered unsustainable by skeptics, has instead evolved into a pragmatic model of non-alignment. Washington appears to have regained a degree of confidence in Islamabad, not merely as a transactional partner during the U.S.–Taliban conflict, but as a state with independent strategic value.

However, diplomacy alone is not enough. Pakistan’s ability to leverage this moment will depend on internal cohesion. Economic fragility, governance gaps, and social disparities remain critical constraints. Strengthening democratic processes, ensuring transparency, inclusiveness, and institutional continuity, will be essential. A resilient democracy can provide the legitimacy and public backing necessary for sustained foreign policy success.

Importantly, this evolving role presents an opportunity. If global and regional alignments can be recalibrated, Pakistan could push for renewed diplomatic engagement on long-standing disputes such as Kashmir. A credible diplomatic posture, backed by internal stability, could help shift such issues from stalemate to dialogue.

United States: Confronting the Limits of Power

For the United States, the conflict has been a moment of introspection. Despite its unmatched military capabilities, the crisis has exposed the limits of its leverage in an increasingly multipolar world.

Even traditional allies have shown varying degrees of hesitation, signaling that alignment with Washington is no longer automatic. This reflects a broader shift: global actors are diversifying their partnerships, reducing dependence on any single power.

Domestically, the conflict has also reignited debate over the costs, both financial and reputational, of U.S. foreign policy, particularly its unwavering support for Israel. For many Americans, the question is becoming more pointed: do the strategic benefits justify the economic burden and global backlash?

Militarily, the episode has provided valuable insights. It has revealed not only strengths but also vulnerabilities in scenarios involving technologically capable adversaries. This is likely to accelerate U.S. investment in next-generation warfare;cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, and advanced defense systems.

Equally significant is the role of narrative. The United States has long dominated global media ecosystems, but this dominance is now contested. The conflict has demonstrated that perception management. across both traditional and social media, is as critical as battlefield success.

At the same time, the United States must also reflect inward. While it remains one of the world’s leading democracies, polarization, institutional gridlock, and questions around electoral integrity have raised concerns about the robustness of its democratic model. Addressing these challenges will be key to sustaining both domestic cohesion and global credibility.

Going forward, the United States faces a strategic choice: adapt to a multipolar reality through recalibrated policies and partnerships, or risk gradual erosion of its global influence.

Iran: From Isolation to Strategic Assertion

Iran’s position has undergone a notable shift. While it continues to face sanctions and external pressure, the conflict has allowed it to project itself as a resilient and capable actor, able to withstand and respond to significant military and political challenges.

One of the most important outcomes for Iran is the potential easing, if not removal, of its long-standing isolation. This could open avenues for trade and economic cooperation beyond oil and gas. Years of sanctions have forced Iran to develop indigenous capabilities in various fields, from engineering to medical sciences, including areas such as stem cell research. These capabilities can now become assets in international engagement.

At the same time, the conflict has exposed critical gaps. Weaknesses in air defense systems and limitations in naval power are likely to prompt a reassessment of military doctrine. Iran may seek to transition from reliance on asymmetric and proxy strategies toward more balanced and conventional deterrence capabilities.

While Iran’s reliance on proxy actors raises legitimate concerns due to the risk of destabilizing peace beyond its borders, this should not detract from its willingness to support populations in resisting oppression and unlawful actions, especially in response to the actions and policies of the illegal occupational force of Israel.

Iran, too, faces questions about its governance model. While it maintains elements of electoral participation, strengthening democratic processes, broadening political inclusion, and enhancing institutional accountability could significantly improve both internal resilience and international standing.

A Shared Opportunity

For all three countries, the conflict underscores a common truth: strength in the modern world is multidimensional. Military capability, economic resilience, diplomatic credibility, and narrative influence are all interlinked.

Pakistan has an opportunity to transform diplomatic recognition into strategic advantage—but only if it addresses internal weaknesses and strengthens its democratic foundations. The United States can retain its leadership role by adapting to a changing global order while reinforcing its own institutional integrity. Iran, having demonstrated resilience, can gain far more from peace than from prolonged confrontation by opening its economy and political space.

All three states, in different ways, claim democratic legitimacy. Yet each faces internal challenges that must be addressed to make that claim more substantive than symbolic. Strength abroad ultimately rests on credibility at home.

The broader lesson is clear. Conflicts may redefine power, but it is the choices made afterward that determine whether that power leads to stability or further discord. The path forward lies not in repeating old patterns, but in recognizing that cooperation, balance, and internal reform are the true foundations of lasting influence.