Across the United States, anger against President Donald Trump’s policies is growing, with the recent surge of “No Kings” protests signalling a nation increasingly frustrated with his leadership. The other day, demonstrators took to city streets in what organisers hoped would be the largest single-day non-violent protest in US history. From Minnesota, where upwards of 100,000 gathered at the state capitol, to smaller communities across Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, Americans voiced their discontent over Trump’s approach to governance, particularly his military actions abroad.

These protests reflect a surge of nationwide engagement, spreading from major cities to small towns in a way that underscores the depth of public frustration. While New York, Los Angeles and Washington saw major rallies, two-thirds of events took place outside metropolitan areas, a nearly 40 percent increase in smaller towns from the movement’s first mobilisation last year. Protesters are not merely expressing anger, they are acting on it, mobilising in ways that could influence upcoming mid-term elections. A key source of frustration is the ongoing conflict in Iran. Many Americans view the US bombardment as a stupid war, pushed largely by Israeli influence rather than pressing national interest. This military action starkly contradicts the promises President Trump made when he came to power, pledging to end endless wars rather than opening new fronts. The people in the US are alarmed that this US administration has abandoned that commitment, risking not only lives but economic and energy stability at home and around the world.

We believe there is still an opportunity to pivot toward peace. Efforts by Pakistan and other friendly nations to mediate must be recognised as genuine chances to end the conflict. Both sides, particularly the United States, will need to demonstrate flexibility, restraint and willingness to negotiate if further devastation is to be avoided.The current wave of dissent sends a clear message: Americans demand that their leaders honour the commitments they made, prioritise diplomacy over aggression and seek solutions that safeguard global stability. History will judge this administration not only on the promises it made, but on its willingness to embrace peace before catastrophe takes hold. It is time for the leadership to truly deliver on its pledge to protect, preserve and pursue peace.