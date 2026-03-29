‘No Child Left Behind’ drive picks up momentum

Survey teams identify over 3,600 OOSC in Islamabad

The federal capital is witnessing a significant push toward universal education as the government’s “No Child Left Behind” initiative gains momentum, with authorities identifying more than 3,600 out-of-school children through an intensive outreach campaign.

The breakthrough comes as the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training begins to see tangible results from its ongoing “Carpet Coverage” campaign, which involves door-to-door surveys across various union councils of Islamabad. After several days of rigorous field operations, a total of 3,646 out-of-school children have been identified, marking a critical first step toward their eventual enrollment.

According to official data compiled through the Non-Formal Education Management Information System (NFEMIS), the identified children reflect a nearly balanced gender distribution. Of the total, 1,862 are boys (51 percent), while 1,784 are girls (49 percent), all currently categorized as identified but not yet enrolled in any educational institution.

The large-scale identification drive has been carried out through a coordinated effort involving multiple public and private sector organizations. The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) emerged as the leading contributor, identifying 2,877 children. Other organizations that played a key role include JJT with 433 identified children, the National Education Foundation (NEF) with 157, and the Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) with 85. Additionally, non-governmental organizations such as Muslim Hands and Sunbeams contributed by identifying 78 and 37 children respectively.

Officials say the figures serve as a baseline for targeted interventions aimed at integrating these children into both formal and non-formal education systems. The next phase of the campaign will focus on enrolling these children and ensuring their sustained participation in learning.

Federal Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub described the development as a key milestone in the government’s broader education reform agenda. He noted that the initiative forms part of a three-year rolling plan that aims to enroll 25,000 out-of-school children in its first phase alone.

He further explained that the strategy prioritizes enrolling children in institutions run by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). However, in areas where public schools are not available, the ministry plans to utilize community-based schooling models to bridge the gap.

By strengthening partnerships with non-governmental organizations and the private sector, the ministry is seeking to ensure that every child in Islamabad has access to education. Officials emphasized that the ultimate goal of the campaign is to eliminate barriers to schooling and guarantee that no child in the capital is deprived of their fundamental right to education due to lack of access or resources.