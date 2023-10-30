Riphah International University successfully hosted its 4th International Lifestyle Medicine Conference at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Rawalpindi.

The conference, themed ‘The Foundation of Wholesome Healthcare,’ aimed to raise awareness about the pivotal role of lifestyle medicine in modern healthcare practices.

The event served as a platform for healthcare professionals to explore national and international training programs, thereby fostering an understanding of the significance of incorporating lifestyle medicine into their practices. Dr. ShaguftaFeroz, Director of the Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine, warmly welcomed the participants and provided an overview of the conference’s objectives.

Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan, Chancellor of Riphah International University, emphasized the necessity of such gatherings in bolstering the training standards within the healthcare sector. Additionally, Mr. Saqib Rafique, President of the Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, commended Riphah International University’s dedicated efforts to enhance healthcare practices and align healthcare professionals with the evolving demands of the healthcare landscape.