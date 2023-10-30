Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in its relentless pursuit of aiding those in need, organized a spectacular Fundraising Event under the theme “Hope for Humanity” followed by an inspiring Luncheon on Monday. The event aimed at garnering support and donations from distinguished individuals, including diplomatic circles, business leaders, philanthropists, and corporate sectors, to fortify the ongoing recovery efforts for the families devastated by the Monsoon 2022 floods.

In a setting resonating with compassion and dedication, participants were urged to collaborate with PRCS, contributing generously to the recovery initiatives. The call extended to forming strategic partnerships and engaging in joint humanitarian ventures, fostering a collaborative approach to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities.

The distinguished ceremony was graced by the presence of SardarShahid Ahmed, Chairman PRCS, along with members of the PRCS managing body and Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan. Notable attendees included Head of Delegations and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and partner National Societies, including Turkish Red Crescent, German Red Cross, and Norwegian Red Cross. Ambassadors and diplomats from various countries, business leaders, and esteemed individuals from different institutions of Pakistan were also present to show solidarity. Chairman PRCS, SardarShahid Ahmed, passionately addressed the gathering, highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability to severe weather events aggravated by climate change, despite its minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.

He underscored the ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable groups, particularly women, who have suffered significant losses in livelihoods associated with agriculture and livestock.

PRCS, in collaboration with esteemed partners, has already reached out to over 2.7 million individuals in 55 districts, providing life-saving essentials and a glimmer of hope in the darkest hours.