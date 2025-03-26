Restoring order, securing tomorrow

THE recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express has once again underscored the growing threat of terrorism in Pakistan, necessitating an urgent revival of the National Action Plan (NAP) with unconventional approaches.

The resurgence of anti-state movements, particularly the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), poses an existential threat to national security, warranting decisive and multi-faceted countermeasures.

Recognizing this alarming situation, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) emphasized the immediate and comprehensive implementation of the revised 14-point NAP.

This revised strategy incorporates both kinetic and non-kinetic measures, acknowledging that mere military responses will not be sufficient to eradicate terrorism in the long term.

Kinetic operations remain a critical component of Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy, particularly against the TTP and BLA.

The escalation of terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan necessitates well-coordinated military actions to neutralize these threats effectively.

However, past governments and the current administration have exhibited inconsistencies in implementing the NAP, which has hampered its effectiveness.

The lack of sustained commitment to counterterrorism measures has allowed terrorist elements to regroup and expand their influence, further destabilizing these regions.

For kinetic operations in KP and Balochistan to yield sustainable results, they must be complemented by strategic actions in the social, economic and political domains.

The root causes of extremism, poverty, marginalization and lack of opportunities, must be addressed in parallel to military operations.

Without a holistic approach, any military success may only provide temporary relief rather than a lasting solution.

A critical aspect of this counterterrorism strategy should be the relentless pursuit and elimination of terrorists involved in incidents like the Jaffar Express hijacking.

Such acts of terrorism undermine public confidence in state institutions and disrupt national stability.

Therefore, a zero-tolerance policy must be enforced to dismantle the operational and logistical networks of these militant groups.

Nevertheless, the socio-economic grievances of Balochistan cannot be ignored.

While the Chief Minister of Balochistan partially acknowledged terrorism as a pressing concern, he also highlighted the underlying issues of poverty and deprivation in the region.

Addressing these socio-economic disparities is vital to eroding support for separatist movements and insurgencies.

Without meaningful development and integration efforts, the cycle of violence is likely to persist.

Kinetic operations must be reinforced with a political strategy that seeks to mainstream the Baloch population without compromising on the territorial integrity and constitutional supremacy of Pakistan.

A comprehensive reconciliation and development framework should be introduced to ensure the Baloch people are fully integrated into the national fold.

The government’s responsibility in this regard is twofold: first, to eliminate terrorist threats through decisive military action and second, to foster an inclusive political and economic environment that addresses the grievances fuelling militancy.

A successful counterterrorism strategy must, therefore, be multifaceted, leveraging both force and reform to achieve enduring peace and stability in Pakistan.

The time for half-measures is over.

A coordinated, strategic implementation of the revised National Action Plan (NAP) is crucial to securing Pakistan’s future against terrorism and separatism.

This responsibility extends beyond the federal government and military; provincial governments, local administrations, and civil society must actively contribute.

Without a unified approach, counterterrorism efforts will remain ineffective.

Every segment of the state must take ownership to ensure lasting security and stability in Pakistan.

