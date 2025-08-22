Remembering police martyrs

Muneeb Ahmad

ON 4 August 2025, the Punjab Police observed Police Martyrs’ Day with solemnity and reverence, honouring those who laid down their lives for the sake of peace and security.

The commemoration is not merely ceremonial; it is a reminder that their sacrifices embody professional duty and spiritual devotion rooted in faith, service and resilience.

The Qur’an declares: “Do not say of those slain in the path of Allah that they are dead. Rather, they are alive, but you do not perceive it.” (Surah Al-Baqarah: 153–154). This timeless message assures believers that martyrdom secures eternal life. Allama Iqbal echoed this essence, reminding Muslims that the true wealth of a nation lies in the spirit of sacrifice, not material gain.

Islamic history is replete with examples of martyrdom as the highest form of faith in action. Hazrat Umar (RA) prayed for martyrdom in the blessed city of the Prophet ﷺ, reflecting the spirit that sacrifice is both personal devotion and collective strength. Communities that fail to honour their martyrs risk losing their moral compass.

In Pakistan, Police Martyrs’ Day carries this spiritual and national significance. This year’s central ceremony at Al-Hamra Hall, Lahore, attended by Inspector General Usman Anwar and senior officials, paid tribute to over 1,650 Punjab Police officers who embraced martyrdom—including 342 from Lahore. Each statistic represents a life, a family and an unfulfilled dream offered for the nation’s safety. Alongside them, 462 ghazis stand as living symbols of courage, their scars embodying resilience.

Such commemorations serve multiple purposes: they uplift police morale, reassure families of martyrs that their sacrifices are remembered and remind society that security is a shared responsibility. The ceremony’s most powerful moments came from grieving families, whose tears mingled with pride, embodying the truth that martyrdom is not an abstract word but the pinnacle of faith and patriotism.

Yet remembrance must go beyond symbolism. The state must institutionalize gratitude by strengthening policing systems, modernizing security apparatus and ensuring welfare for the families left behind. Martyrs’ Day should therefore be both a tribute and a call for reforms, reminding policymakers that sacrifice must translate into tangible improvements in justice and governance.

For the youth, the stories of martyrs hold enduring lessons. Peace is not sustained by force alone but by honesty, discipline and collective responsibility. Every citizen—student, worker or trader has a role in honouring martyrs through commitment to law and order.

As writer Abdul Majeed Salik once observed: “The death of a martyr is the life of a nation; the blood of the martyr is the Zakat of the nation.” Just as Zakat purifies wealth, martyrdom purifies a nation’s soul, reminding it that peace is earned at immense cost.

Police Martyrs’ Day is thus more than a date on the calendar—it is a national covenant. To forget these sacrifices would be to forfeit our identity; to remember them is to ensure that the flame of their devotion will never be extinguished.

—The writer is a Lahore-based public policy analyst.

