Relief for commuters as Islamabad Opens to All Transport after 2 week of restrictions

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in federal capital Islamabad allowed all types of public and goods transport to enter the federal capital Islamabad after nearly two weeks of severe disruptions.

According to an official statement issued by the district administration, the restriction on vehicle entry into the city has been lifted, restoring movement for buses, vans, and freight carriers across Islamabad.

The administration further confirmed that all bus terminals across the city have been reopened, signaling a return to normal traffic operations in most areas.

However, the Faizabad bus terminal remains an exception. The district administration has announced that it will continue to stay closed until further notice, with no timeline yet provided for its reopening.

The hiking trails and public parks, including Daman-i-Koh and Lake View Park are also opened, allowing full public access. In a revised notification, authorities also updated business timings across the capital. Sports facilities and gyms, which previously closed at 8pm, will now operate until 10pm.