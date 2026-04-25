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Relief for commuters as Islamabad Opens to All Transport after 2 week of restrictions

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 26, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Relief For Commuters As Islamabad Opens To All Transport After 2 Week Of Closures

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in federal capital Islamabad allowed all types of public and goods transport to enter the federal capital Islamabad after nearly two weeks of severe disruptions.

According to an official statement issued by the district administration, the restriction on vehicle entry into the city has been lifted, restoring movement for buses, vans, and freight carriers across Islamabad.

The administration further confirmed that all bus terminals across the city have been reopened, signaling a return to normal traffic operations in most areas.

However, the Faizabad bus terminal remains an exception. The district administration has announced that it will continue to stay closed until further notice, with no timeline yet provided for its reopening.

The hiking trails and public parks, including Daman-i-Koh and Lake View Park are also opened, allowing full public access. In a revised notification, authorities also updated business timings across the capital. Sports facilities and gyms, which previously closed at 8pm, will now operate until 10pm.

However, shops, markets, and shopping malls will continue to shut at 8pm daily, including weekends. Essential services such as pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and dairy shops remain exempt.

Restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, bakeries, and similar food outlets have been allowed to stay open until 10pm, while takeaway and home delivery services will operate without time restrictions.

Marriage halls and event venues will also close by 10pm under the new rules, which came into effect on April 25 and will remain in force until further notice.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi authorities have fully reopened all entry and exit points for traffic, including public and goods transport, though the Pirwadhai Bus Stand will remain closed until further orders.

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