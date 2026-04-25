Islamabad’s New Business Timings announced for Shops, Markets and Services

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in fedetal capital Islamabad issued sweeping new notification changing business operating hours across the capital, bringing restrictions for markets, malls, and commercial activity in the metropolis.

According to official directive, all shops, markets, and shopping malls across Islamabad will now close sharply at 8:00 PM, marking a strict enforcement of reduced business hours.

Essential services have been clearly exempted from the new restrictions. Pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and dairy shops will continue to operate without interruption, ensuring the availability of critical public services.

In relief for the food sector, restaurants, bakeries (tandoors), grocery stores, and food outlets have been allowed to remain open until 10:00 PM. Authorities have also confirmed that takeaway and home delivery services will continue without any restrictions, allowing food businesses to operate beyond dine-in limits.

Meanwhile, tighter controls have been placed on event and recreational activities. Wedding halls, marquees, and event venues must now shut down by 10:00 PM, under the new directive. Similarly, sports facilities, clubs, and gyms have also been restricted to operating only until 10:00 PM.

The district administration has urged both citizens and traders to ensure full compliance with the new timings, emphasizing orderly implementation of the revised schedule across the city.