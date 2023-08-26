COLOMBO – Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today (Saturday).

Pakistan has already won the three-match series by 2-0 after Naseem Shah held his nerve in a penultimate-ball finish as a boundary off his bat gave Pakistan a dramatic one-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second ODI in Hambantota.

The thrilling victory orchestrated by Shadab Khan’s fiery knock and Imam-ul-Haq’s composed 91 takes Pakistan to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan were beset by a major blow at the start of the final over of the match when Shadab was run-out backing up at the non-striker’s end by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi. The Afghan bowler was then hit for a boundary by Naseem bringing the equation down to seven runs required off five balls. A dot ball and a single then brought Haris Rauf to the fore who struck a three before Naseem’s outside edge resulted in a four past short third sparking celebrations from the Pakistan camp.

That Pakistan were able to come within touching distance of the target in the last over was due to Shadab’s blistering innings of 48 runs from 35 deliveries as he slammed three boundaries and a solitary six. Shadab was the chief aggressor for Pakistan after the middle-order had slumped to leave them in trouble at 211-6 in the 39th over.

Pakistan had initially gotten to an impressive start with Babar Azam and Imam stitching a 118-run stand for the second wicket – the tenth century partnership between the duo, which is the most for a Pakistan pair in ODIs. Babar was then dismissed for 53 by Farooqi while Imam continued to secure one end but finally caved in against the bowling of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, perishing for a well-crafted 91.

Afghanistan had made a massive turnaround in the batting department as they managed 300-5 today, a significant improvement from their dismal 59 all out two nights ago. Their innings centred on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s career-best score of 151 off as many balls.

Afghan openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were involved in a 227-run stand for the first wicket – the second-highest partnership in ODIs for Afghanistan. The duo was finally uncoupled by Usama Mir in the 40th over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi collected two wickets for Pakistan whereas Naseem Shah was the most economical bowler, giving away 45 runs in nine overs and accounting for the wicket of Mohammad Nabi.

Venue

The teams will face each other at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Match Time

The match will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Complete Squad of Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan Complete Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand.