Regulating social media

THE saner elements in the West have started expressing concerns over negative dimensions of social media especially its impact and implications for polluting people’s minds and in particular young minds and the need to rectify the situation. Britain’s Health Minister threatened to impose new regulations on social media firms unless they did more to protect the young people using their services. In a letter to major companies, he feared that they were collectively turning a blind eye to a whole generation of children being exposed to the harmful emotional side effects of social media prematurely.

The way the social media has made individuals addicted, it is questionable to what extent a government or a regulator can succeed in safeguarding interests of the young people and children. Social media has become a part of life and people are spending more and more time on applications like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp than on anything else. No doubt, social media has brought people of the globe together and sharpened intellectual faculties of people but it is also a fact that its over use has consequences as far as health, psychology and social behaviour is concerned. Users around the world, whether they are teens or college students share personal information on Facebook. Most people disclose personal information on their profiles while others are lured in by criminal elements. Over use of social networking sites or an obsession could lead to health problems like mental or psychological disorder and damage to eye-sight. Social platform and online gaming are also to be blamed for distracting students from their studies and alienation from the family. Under these circumstances, British Health Minister has taken a lead and it would be interesting to note if the companies themselves would come up with some sort of solution as per expectations and satisfaction of the government and parents or the government will have to enforce regulations.

