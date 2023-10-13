Zubair Qureshi

Ministry of Interior has issued Interpol Red Notices against former model and actress Sophia Mirza and her sister Mariam Mirza.

Both Sophia and Mariam have been living in London for the last several months after cases were registered against them here in Islamabad by Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, who claims Sophia Mirza is not handing over custody of their two teenage daughters.

The red notices have been issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – issuance of Red Notices against the accused (fugitives) – against Sophia Mirza under Notice number 2023/66146 and Mariam Mirza under notice number 2023/66156.

The FIA’s relevant official in the notice says, “I am directed to convey approval of the competent authority i.e. Special Secretary, MOI for the issuance of red notices against the accused persons namely Khushbakht (Sophia) Mirza and Mariam Mirza involved in FIR No.156/23, dated 17.05.2023 u/s 420/468/471/385/386/389/500/506 PPC, Police Station Secretariat, District Islamabad.”

The FIA’s notice adds: “It is requested that Secretary General, Interpol Secretariat, Lyon, France may please be requested for the issuance of Red Notices against the accused Khushbakht Mirza and Mariam Mirza to arrest them through INTERPOL.”

The Red Notice for Interpol relate to a criminal complaint Mr Zahoor registered in May this year in Islamabad against the former accountability minister Shehzad Akbar, model Sophia Mirza, her tennis player sister Mariam Mirza and others for registering false and vindictive cases against him in the summer of 2020 – when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was in power.