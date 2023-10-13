Chairman, Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan, Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul here on Thursday said that if there was no immediate justice-based solution of the war in Palestine, it would engulf the entire Middle East and its heat would be felt throughout the Islamic world.

While addressing the Palestine Solidarity Seminar, he said the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had failed to resolve the issues of the oppressed nations and if they wanted to save their tarnished reputation, it was high time to play a role and they should stop the Israeli atrocities on Palestine.

After 9/11, once again, the fabricated hatred against Muslims would not only give birth to terrorist organizations, but the existing groups would become stronger, he said.

Abdullah Gul strongly condemned Israel’s barbaric bombing of the besieged population of Gaza, in which thousands of Palestinians were martyred and several thousand were injured.

By indiscriminately bombing the Palestinians, Israel has given the impression that it would seize Gaza by killing 2.2 million Palestinians living in Gaza under the pretext of Hamas’s attack, he said adding, in UN Resolution No. 242, it was a clear order for Israel to vacate all occupied territories.

Palestinians were struggling to get back their territories, which is their legitimate right, he added.

He urged the Security Council should to play its key role to stop the massacre of Palestinians as it did for East Timor and West Sudan.

Abdullah Hameed Gul further said that Muslims should openly support the Palestinians because firstly, they were fighting for their country and secondly, they were striving for the freedom of the first ‘Qibla’ of the Muslims, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was a duty on all Muslims.

He said that the so-called human rights champion, America and Europe were united against Russia for the liberation of the Ukrainian territories but, they were with the Israel for the liberation of the occupied territories of Palestine.

In the end, he said that the Arabs, especially Saudi Arabia, should stand up for the right of Palestine by ending trade with the West, like done in 1973.

If Qatar could signal a global LNG shutdown, then the oil-rich Arab countries had the ability to shut down oil supply as well, he added.