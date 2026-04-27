Rawalpindi Marka-i-Haq monument set for completion in early May 2026

RAWALPINDI – A monument titled Marka-i-Haq is being constructed at Baggi (horse carriage) Park in Kutchery Chowk, opposite Fatima Jinnah Women University, and is expected to be completed in the first week of May 2026.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has been entrusted with the construction work of the monument, which is being developed along The Mall.

Officials said the structure is modelled on a monument located in H-8 Islamabad, but it is unique as it is being built within an existing public park without acquiring additional land.

According to district administration officials, the project is likely to be completed before May 10, marking the first anniversary of Marka-i-Haq. The initiative has been launched on the directives of the Punjab government, which has also provided funding for the project.

Officials said the monument aims to honour the sacrifices of martyrs and participants of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, while symbolising national unity, resilience, and collective resolve in the face of challenges.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has also been assigned to upgrade and develop the adjoining park area, with work already underway.

Separately, the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation has proposed renaming the Kutchery Chowk flyover and underpass as Marka-i-Haq Flyover and Underpass, and has invited public objections as part of the legal procedure before final approval.

A senior RMC official stated that public consultation is mandatory under the law before renaming major roads and intersections. A hearing will be held, after which a committee will finalize the proposed name.

Meanwhile, progress on the Kutchery Chowk remodeling project has reached over 80 percent.

Authorities have directed that the remaining work be completed by May 31.

Overall progress includes 76 percent completion at Kutchery intersection, 74 percent on Iftikhar Janjua Road, and 75 percent at Jinnah Park Chowk.

Utility duct work stands at 83 percent, while the pedestrian bridge is 55 percent complete.

The divisional commissioner said the project is being executed in double shifts to meet deadlines, adding that although the original timeline was 18 months, efforts are underway to complete it in nearly six months, with a final deadline set for May 2026.