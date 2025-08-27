Ravi River latest flood update – 27 August 2025

LAHORE – Authorities have declared a flood emergency in several regions along the Ravi River as water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate.

According to the latest update issued at 1:29 am, the flow at the Jassar point has exceeded 200,000 cusecs, marking an unusually high flood level. At Kot Naina, the flow has surged further, crossing 250,000 cusecs.

The Shahdara area is now under high alert, with projections indicating that water discharge may exceed the design capacity of 275,000 cusecs at the Jassar point within the next few hours.

Given the 12-hour flow time from Kot Naina to Jassar, officials are urging immediate precautionary measures.

Key Areas Facing Flood Threat

Low-lying areas, particularly Shahdara, Park View, and areas near Motorway M-2, face a significant risk of inundation due to the incoming floodwaters.

In response to the escalating crisis, the ational Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is actively monitoring the evacuation of residents from vulnerable zones.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA is coordinating all rescue and relief operations in collaboration with both civil and military agencies.

Residents are strongly urged to comply with evacuation orders issued by the local administration.