President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday reacted to the criticism of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that “the PML-N does not want to respond Bilawal in his language and style.”

“We will reduce bitterness, and will not increase it,” said Rana Sanaullah while addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat on Tuesday.

He emphasized upon the unity if they really wanted to steer the country out of crises after the upcoming country out of crises after the upcoming elections.

“Bilawal is like my brothers but the country got trapped into serious crises during the last four years,” said the PML-N leader, urging Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that he should not say such things as he is the head of a political party.

His reaction to Bilawal’s criticism followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur-Rehman’s statement in which he came down hard upon the PPP chairman by saying that “the politics should not be handed over to the children,”.

Just a day before, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto criticized the PML-N leadership, labeling it the “Mehangai [inflation] league.” The PPP chief, Bilawal Bhutto, accused PML-N’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, of receiving favorable treatment from the caretaker government.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed skepticism about the transparency of the upcoming general elections. He raised concerns about potential manipulation of election results in favor of a particular political party, asserting that “if such interference occurs, they will not accept the credibility of the poll outcomes,”.

Rana Sanaullah said, “Bilawal Bhutto first used to say that they are going to form the next government for the next ten years, now he is predicting “coalition government” but I think, very soon, he will accept our government,” said Sanaullah.

The people in the PPP, he said, used to say the things and they also continued to make Zardari run but these are the politicians who have maximum flexibility and have the ability to adapt themselves in accordance with the changing situations.

“Being an electable is not a bad thing; it is a quality. It means that a person is regarded in his constituency and that the people want to vote for him,” said the PML-N leader, adding that they would support the party workers if he could contest the election and had the quality to win it.

The JUI-F chief, who hosted PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Islamabad, also backed his party’s decision to form an alliance with the PML-N ahead of the upcoming elections.