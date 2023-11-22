Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Tuesday peace in the region could not be guaranteed till the resolution of the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

“Let me make it clear that there can be no peace without the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue,” he said in his address at the graduation ceremony of the officers here at the Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan.

Kakar said Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and wished to maintain friendly relations with all countries, especially its neighbours. He, however, categorically stated that the country’s desire for peace “must not be understood as weakness”.

The prime minister condemned the grave human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir. Pakistan, he said, would not indulge in any arms race but would continue to enhance its capabitlity in line with evolving technology to deter any aggression.

The prime minister highlighted that the rapidly changing geo-strategic environment had a profound impact on Pakistan and rest of the region. “Therefore, the situation demands advancements in space networks, cyber technology, nano technology and artificial intelligence,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that the PAF modernised itself though smart induction of cutting-edge niche technology and achieved great progress in cyber space and non-contact warfare through indigenous means. PM Kakar said the armed forces of Pakistan were professionally competent and well trained to cope with all internal and external challenges.

“The nation holds our armed forces in high esteem for the sacrifices they rendered for national defence and for their contribution towards nation-building,” he said.

He mentioned that the country’s brave armed forces always showed great courage during testing times to keep the national flag high.

“I assure you that as a nation we have surmounted challenges in the past and Insha’Allah, we will do so in future and make the country prosperous,” he said.

The prime minister congratulated the cadets who graduated from the colleges of flying training and aeronautical engineering and expressed confidence that they would give their best professional performance with commitment and diligence.