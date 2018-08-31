Rain, thunderstorm expected

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir while hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to met office, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, while a trough of westerly wave is present over north-eastern parts of Afghanistan and its adjoining areas.

Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.—APP

