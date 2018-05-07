Rain spell likely to continue

Islamabad

The MET Department informed the spell of rain that mainly started Sunday morning will continue in different parts of the country for the next two to three days. The westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to persist over central and upper parts of Pakistan till Tuesday, said the MET officials.

According to the Metrological Department, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded 39 degrees Celsius which dropped down to 22 degrees Celsius after rain. The areas which are expected to witness rain include Lahore, Bannu, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions. The minimum temperature recorded in Lahore was 22-degree Celsius where maximum temperature was 39-degree Celsius.

According to metrological department, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper KP, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions) Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.—APP