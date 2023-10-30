The Quaid-e-Azam University is hosting an international seminar on November 1, to discuss the expected outcomes of the FATF’s on-site evaluation of India scheduled during the next month.

A delegation from Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, will visit India for an on-site evaluation in November as a part of its ongoing assessment.

The FATF team will carry out an assessment of anti-money laundering and terror financing measures taken by the country. According to the media reports, India’s assessment will be based on 11 immediate outcomes laid down by FATF, including stringent anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.

Being held by QAU’s School of Politics and IR Department, the seminar will be attended by around 300 PhD scholars, renowned journalists and international delegates. The prominent key speakers include Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, Professor Dr. Baqir Malik of Concordia University, Canada, President of the National Youth Alliance Kamran Saeed Usmani, Zee News analyst Dr. Raja Kashif Janjua and UNODC National Consultant in Cybercrimes and Forensics Fateh ud din B. Mehmood.

Pakistan Bureau Chief of Almayadeen, Beirut Baker Younis, Barra Khalid of Al Araby TV Channel, Qatar and Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal of QAU are also among the speakers.