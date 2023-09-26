The Islamic Emirate’s Spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the formation of the councils of Ulema (religious scholars) for all provinces have been completed.

The Ulema councils have been appointed by the Islamic Emirate’s leader, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Mujahid said that the councils are established to increase coordination between the people and the interim government. He said the councils are composed of religious clerics and also some tribal elders.

“It has been two days since the councils have been completed. The latest council was the council of Ulema for Logar province. The councils are important. They will work as a hub between the people and government,” Mujahid said.

“The formation of the Ulema council has differences in various provinces. In some areas, there are tribal elders and also the Ulema. But in some areas, if there are no tribal elders, it does not mean that they will not be included. But their numbers will increase as there are some names under assessment,” Mujahid said.

Political analysts gave various opinions regarding the formation of the Ulema council. “The influential tribal figures should be included in it. It will have a positive impact on solving the issue and managing affairs,” said Habibullah Janibdar, a political analyst.

“The line of their duty should be announced nationwide, so the citizens understand what the difference is between the duty of the Ulema council and the Ministry of Vice and Virtue and other departments,” said Mohammad Afzal Habib Safi, a political analyst.Earlier, Mujahid said that the councils will share their views regarding women’s work and activities in the government, based on Sharia.

The Islamic Emirate’s leader ordered the establishment of Ulema councils in Jadi in 1401 (solar year).