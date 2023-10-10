In a monumental development for dispensation of justice and women’s safety, Punjab’s first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell is being established in Nishtar Hospital. This initiative, in collaboration with the South Punjab Secretariat and the United Nations, marks a significant step forward in the fight against sexual violence.

Under the leadership of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain (R) Saqib Zafar swift actions have been taken to set up the crucial Crisis Cell. Secretary Specialized Health Care South Punjab.