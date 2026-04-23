Punjab rolls out ‘Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar’ to empower landless farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” initiative, unveiling an online portal aimed at strengthening agriculture and improving livelihoods in rural areas.

The scheme focuses on granting landless farmers access to cultivable land valued at around Rs160 billion. Across Punjab, 13,812 plots will be distributed among 88,780 families, while an additional 16,685 plots in the Cholistan region are expected to benefit 101,111 families. Each selected applicant will receive farmland estimated between Rs2.5 million and Rs4 million in value.

Authorities have identified land based on water supply and soil quality. According to senior Board of Revenue official Nabeel Javed, each acre will include a one-time financial grant ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs250,000 to help farmers begin cultivation.

Overall, more than 124,000 acres of irrigated land will be allocated on a 10-year lease strictly for agricultural use.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted from May 2 to May 18. Those wishing to challenge decisions can file appeals between June 1 and June 8 at their respective Deputy Commissioner’s offices. The final list of successful candidates will be released on June 19, with land allotment scheduled to begin on June 30.

If multiple applicants qualify for the same plot, selection will be made through a balloting process. Beneficiaries can grow crops of their choice; however, construction of permanent structures on the land will not be allowed.