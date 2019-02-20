Punjab PDWP approves five development schemes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of 14068.395 million rupees.

Chairman Panning and Development (P&D) Habib ur Rehman Gilani chaired the 17th meeting of Punjab PDWP which gave approval of the said schemes.

The meeting was attended by all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments.

The approved development schemes included, Progressing Punjab by Entrepreneurial Development of SMEs (PPED) at the cost of Rs. 6,000.000 million, Developing SME Sector through Loan Markup Support Program (LMSP) at the cost of Rs. 3,000.000 million, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Development and Promotion of SMEs in Punjab at the cost of Rs. 2,500.000 million, Development of Ostrich Farming in Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 90.574 million and Improvement / Rehabilitation of Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir (RMK) Road Km 66 to 104 Length 38.00 Km, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,477.821 million.

