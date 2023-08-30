A rise in air pollution in Pakistan, particularly in highly polluted urban centres, could lead to a potential reduction of up to four years in life expectancy, according to the latest Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report. The annual report from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute indicates that those living in cities such as Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Peshawar could stand to lose up to four years of their lives.

It is a matter of shame that despite tall claims of focused attention on the environment issues and a full-fledged Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan has the dubious distinction of being the world’s fourth most polluted country. While we are fully justified in seeking global cooperation to tackle the impact of climate change, the problem of overall pollution can effectively be addressed if local, provincial and federal governments do their jobs honestly and civic bodies fulfil their responsibilities efficiently. Vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, fossil fuel-fired power plants, the burning of waste material and coal being burned by thousands of brick kilns are the issues that can be taken care of through change of policies and their effective implementation. It would not be an exaggeration to say that civic bodies, developmental agencies and contractors are solely responsible for air pollution in cities as they do not pay due attention to repair and rehabilitation of the damaged streets and roads during developmental activities. It is a sorry state of affairs that we spend billions of rupees annually on treatment of the diseases caused by air and water pollution but are unwilling to invest necessary funds on projects to ensure clean air, clean drinking water and efficient waste management.