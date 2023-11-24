The Swabi court has approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly AsadQaiser on Thursday. The court’s decision comes after Qaiser was sent to jail on judicial remand during the previous hearing.

AsadQaiser’s lawyer, Arshad Advocate, revealed that following the judicial proceedings, they intend to apply for bail in the anti-corruption court. The PTI leader faces corruption charges, leading to his arrest by the anti-corruption department a few days ago. Qaiser was taken into custody from his residence, sparking condemnation from the spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

During the court appearance, a significant presence of PTI workers was noted, prompting tight security measures. The arrest has raised concerns about the Election Commission’s role in ensuring transparent and fair elections. The PTI spokesperson strongly criticized the arrest, stating that it casts doubt on the commission’s commitment to a level playing field for all parties.—INP