The caretaker federal government has initiated a process to bring back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Moonis Elahi who has reportedly been living in Spain since December 2022 to avoid “political victimisation” in the country.

According to federal government sources, the Federal Investigation Agency has approached the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice to detain the PTI leader in a money laundering case.

In September this year, a local court in Lahore issued a bailable arrest warrant for Moois in a case relating to money laundering.

According to an order issued by Special Court (Central-I), Lahore judge Justice Abdul Sattar Langah, “In interest of justice, the instant application moved by the police officer is accepted and the bailable warrant of arrest of Rs100,000 is issued against the accused Monis Elahi, under Section 90 (a) CrPC for the date fixed i.e. 11/10/2023”.

The special court had issued the arrest warrant over non-compliance with the court summons.