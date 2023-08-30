Former President Donald Trump, who is actively preparing for a potential run in the 2024 US Presidential Election, launched a scathing attack on the current President, Joe Biden, accusing him of incompetence and suggesting that his policies could lead the nation into World War III.

In a video released today, Trump didn’t mince words as he took aim at Biden’s leadership, labeling him as “dumb,” a “lunatic,” and “incompetent.” Trump’s fiery rhetoric also extended to Biden’s policies, particularly in the areas of border control and the Department of Justice and FBI’s actions.

“Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent,” Trump stated,—INP