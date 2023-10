Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited has decided to sell its twelve surplus immovable assets in nine cities to strengthen its financial health and service capacity. This is in consideration of the company’s aggressive network and ICT infrastructure expansion plans. Required approvals have been accorded for the planned sale of company’s properties, situated in Attock, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Multan, Okara, Sadiqabad and Sialkot. As a responsible corporate entity, PTCL ensures strict compliance with the relevant company policies and legal frameworks in all business operations. The planned transactions will be carried out through a transparent auction process in accordance with the rules and regulations to provide an equal opportunity to all individuals/firms interested in buying the properties.