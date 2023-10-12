Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company in Sialkot. The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs said a news release. as many as nine BVS devices and 33 SIMs were seized as evidence. Two persons were apprehended on the premises by FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.—APP