Huawei launched the world’s first comprehensive solutions for products with 5.5G capabilities during the 14th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) held this week in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The solutions aim to provide tenfold improvement in network capabilities compared to 5G through innovations in broadband, frequency band, antenna and other aspects, according to Cao Ming, president of Huawei’s wireless solutions.

5.5G, or 5G-Advanced technologies, has been widely regarded as a transitioning solution before 6G. It will upgrade the five major connections of people, homes, Internet of Things (IoT), industries and vehicles.—APP