PSX plunges over 4,000 points amid market turmoil

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a severe downturn on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by more than 4,000 points, marking one of the sharpest declines in recent months.

The trading week opened on a bearish note, with the index initially dropping 1,711 points to reach 161,386 points. Selling pressure intensified as the session progressed, leading to consecutive declines of 1,237, 2,593, 3,848, and finally 4,130 points. By midday, the KSE-100 index had fallen to an intraday low of 158,967 points.

The market analysts attributed the steep decline to mounting investor concerns over political instability, ongoing economic challenges, and fluctuations in the rupee’s value. They noted that uncertainty surrounding fiscal policies and rising inflation have further weakened investor confidence.

The traders said that while some recovery could follow in the coming days, the market sentiment remains fragile, with participants closely monitoring government and monetary policy developments.