Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bullish on Friday for the second session in a row, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 366.71 points (0.73 percent) to close at 50,731.86 points.

The KSE-100 Index closed at its highest level for the first time since May 22, 2017. The market opened on a positive note but took a dip soon to hit the day’s low within the first half an hour trading. However, the bulls returned and the indices switched back to positive and remained in green territory for the rest of the session.

Meanwhile The Pakistani Rupee continued its winning streak against the US Dollar and reached Rs278.50 in the interbank trading at the start of the trading session on Friday.

The rupee appreciation continued against the US dollar on the last business day of the trading week.

The USD closed at Rs278.81 on Thursday in comparison to Rs280.29 on Wednesday in interbank trading aginst PKR.