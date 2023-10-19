The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 Index traded in the green throughout Thursday, making gains of 933.68, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 50,365.15, a milestone reached after six years.

Financial consultancy firm Tresmark said the last time the index had been trade volume above 50,000 points was in May 2017, when it closed at 50,592 points.

The PSX index had witnessed a dip on Wednesday amid a global equity-sell off due the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the depreciation of the rupee against the greenback.

After depreciating against the greenback on Wednesday, the rupee returned to extending gains against the dollar on the interbank market by Rs1.48.

For most of September, the rupee saw gains upwards of 6pc, which followed an administrative crackdown on the informal currency market, eventually becoming the best-performing currency for that month. The gains saw a reversal by October 17.