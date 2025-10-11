Provocation meets restraint: Pakistan’s response

South Asia is witnessing a troubling surge in military rhetoric.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s call for international oversight of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, followed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s warning that Pakistan may “cease to exist” if cross-border terrorism persists, signals a shift from deterrence to open provocation. These statements, echoed across India’s security establishment, are not isolated—they are strategic signals. For Pakistan, the challenge is not just to respond, but to recalibrate its narrative: from reactive defiance to proactive diplomacy rooted in strategic clarity and regional stewardship.

India’s posture hardened after the April 22 Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians and was swiftly blamed on Pakistan. What followed was a cascade of punitive measures: suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, border closures and Operation Sindoor 1.0—a cross-border strike India claimed destroyed multiple Pakistani fighter jets. India is signalling a willingness to act unilaterally and decisively.

General Dwivedi’s remarks — “Pakistan must stop terrorism or lose its place in history and geography”—are not merely inflammatory; they are existential. Pakistan’s response has been firm. The Foreign Office condemned Singh’s remarks as “irresponsible and misleading,” while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that any aggression would result in “mutual erasure.” The ISPR reiterated Pakistan’s deterrence capability, asserting its reach to “the farthest reaches of Indian territory.”

India’s accusations of cross-border terrorism must be weighed against its own record. The arrest and confession of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav—a serving Indian Navy officer and RAW operative—exposed India’s covert destabilization efforts. Captured in Balochistan in 2016, Jadhav admitted to orchestrating terror operations, sabotage and unrest. Pakistan has submitted multiple dossiers detailing India’s support for insurgent groups, particularly in Balochistan and the tribal belt. These actions violate international norms and erode prospects for peace. India’s hybrid warfare—disinformation, cyber tactics and proxy militancy—contradicts its self-styled image as a responsible power.

In a nuclearized environment, words matter. Misinterpretation or miscalculation could trigger unintended escalation. The absence of robust backchannel diplomacy and crisis communi-cation mechanisms only heightens this risk. Matching rhetoric with rhetoric may be tempting—but it is strategically limiting. A reactive posture reinforces India’s framing: Pakistan as the aggressor, India as the reluctant enforcer. To break this cycle, Pakistan must pivot from rhetorical retaliation to narrative leadership.

India’s unilateralism must also contend with shifting global dynamics. The United States, long seen as India’s strategic partner, has recalibrated its Indo-Pacific posture—deepening ties with Pakistan on counterterrorism and climate resilience, while expanding its presence in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. In the event of regional conflict, the possibility of U.S. forces executing a pincer movement—pressuring India from both western and eastern maritime axes—cannot be dismissed. This underscores the urgency of restraint, dialogue and renewed commitment to peace.

Pakistan’s strategic communication must evolve—not just to counter India’s claims, but to redefine the discourse. Three shifts are essential: Emphasize regional stability: Pakistan must advocate arms control, conflict prevention and the revival of Track II diplomacy. By positioning itself as a responsible nuclear power, it can challenge India’s calls for oversight with a proactive transparency agenda. Assert strategic agency: Rather than portraying itself as a target, Pakistan should highlight its counterterrorism efforts, strategic restraint and contribu-tions to peace—especially in forums like the SCO, OIC and UN.

Reframe territorial disputes: India’s revised map claiming Sir Creek is not a cartographic er-ror—it’s a calculated move. Beyond a border dispute, Sir Creek is an ecological artery of the Indus Delta. Pakistan must reframe this issue as a shared stewardship opportunity. Joint en-vironmental monitoring, climate resilience projects and maritime conservation can shift the narrative from confrontation to cooperation, aligning with global climate diplomacy and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Pakistan’s messaging must be precise, persuasive and audience-sensitive. Op-eds, policy briefs and diplomatic engagements should emphasize strategic maturity and regional vision. The language must be assertive yet constructive—highlighting risks of escalation while offer-ing pathways to peace. Platforms like the UN General Assembly, Human Rights Council and climate summits should be used to internationalize Pakistan’s concerns and showcase its commitment to global norms.

The stakes are too high for rhetorical brinkmanship. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers with histories of miscalculation. The 2019 Balakot episode demonstrated how quickly escalation can spiral, while the 2025 skirmish carried the ingredients of total war between two nuclear weapons-wielding states. The situation imperilled not just the region but the whole world in a nuclear holocaust. Today, with regional tensions compounded by global instability—from Gaza to Ukraine—the need for restraint is urgent.

Strategic silence in the face of provocation is not weakness—it is wisdom. But silence must be paired with strategic storytelling: a narrative that reclaims agency, reframes disputes and reimagines regional security.

India’s recent statements may seek to intimidate, isolate or provoke. But they also offer Pa-kistan an opportunity—to rise above the fray, to articulate a vision rooted in dignity, deterrence and diplomacy. The world is watching. Pakistan’s response must not merely echo—it must enlighten.As Allama Iqbal reminds us: “Raise your selfhood to such heights; That before every destiny is written, God Himself will ask you: “Tell me, what is your will?”

This couplet is a profound call to inner strength, moral clarity and spiritual agency. In today’s strategic landscape, it reinforces the imperative for Pakistan to define its own path—not in reaction, but in resolve.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

