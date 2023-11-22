Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Sundas Irshad said that provision of fertilizers to farmers at official process is top priority of district administration Hafizabad and no one would be allowed to sell fertilizers on arbitrary prices at all whereas special teams consisting of district administration and agriculture departments are monitoring warehouses of fertilizer dealers to review stock and sale of fertilizers on daily basis.

Spokesman of district administration Hafizabad Anjum Sohail Ajum told that 4 cases had been gotten registered against fertilizer dealers and more than Nine Lakh and Sixty Two thousand of rupees fine had been imposed on shopkeepers for selling fertilizers on inflated rates in the district so far. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Sundas Irshad visited under construction buildings of University of Hafizabad and District Headquarter Hospital to review pace of work on both mega projects being completed with the cost of billion of rupees for providing higher educational.—Bashir Ahmad Rehmani