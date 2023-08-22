Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce, Agriculture SM Tanveer has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, the problems of industrialists and traders are being solved across the province. The work of providing interest-free loans to industrialists and businessmen has been started for the promotion of the industry.

The draft of the first skills policy of the province 2023 has been approved under which 5 lakh youth will be trained every year. He expressed these views while talking to the media and addressing the ceremony on the occasion of the inauguration of the office of Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce.

Former Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Deputy Commissioner, President of Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Muhammad Saleh Ranjha, Senior Vice President Shafqat Hussain Tarar, Vice President Abdul Jabbar Raza and other leaders were also present on the occasion.—Bashir Ahmad Rehmani