All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has demanded a thorough probe into the mysterious death of Engineer Gurmeet Singh.

Gurmeet Singh, the engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, had gone missing a few days ago when he left his home in Baramulla district. His dead body was recovered from Jehlum river in Gantamulla area of the district on Tuesday.

The APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina, in a statement said since fingers have been pointed towards the alleged role of the contractors in the whole episode it is important that an impartial probe is carried out. He said that entire records of the R&B department should be seized so that all the possible angles are probed.

A large number of Sikhs assembled in Bara-mulla and expressed anguish over the mysterious death of Engineer Gurmeet Singh.—KMS