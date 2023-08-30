The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter on the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, today, held a meeting at its office in Islamabad.

The speakers at the meeting presided over by APHC-AJK General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen said that when the world community is observing the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, most Kashmiri families are waiting for the return of their loved ones who have gone missing in the custody of Indian troops in last over 33 years in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the Indian forces’ personnel have been directly involved in the disappearances of Kashmiris for a long time and most of them were last seen in the custody of the occupation troops. Expressing deep concern over the growing cases of enforced disappearances in the occupied territory, the speakers demanded that India should immediately provide information about the missing persons to their families.

They said India cannot suppress the just struggle of Kashmiris by resorting to cruel tactics including extrajudicial killings and molestation of women. The speakers reiterated the determination of Kashmiris to carry the struggle for freedom of their motherland to its logical end. The Hurriyat leaders said that Kashmiris are making sacrifices for a great cause, adding it is because of these unprecedented sacrifices that the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the global level.

The APHC-AJK leaders urged the United Na-tions and international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian plans of changing IIOJK’s demography as well as the genocide of Kashmir youth and other serious violations of human rights being committed by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The meeting was attended by Nisar Mirza, Ad-vocate Parvez Ahmed, Imtiaz Wani, Ejaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Zahid Ashraf, Haji Sultan Butt, Syed Mushtaq, Abdul Majeed, Gulshan Ahmed, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Shaukat Ahmed Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Dar and others.—KMS