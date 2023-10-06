LAHORE – PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s latest medical report has been submitted to the Lahore High Court ahead of the return of the seasoned politician.

Noted politician, who has been ousted thrice, is set to return homeland Pakistan on October 21 and face the law and Constitution, while his party is planning an extravagant rally to welcome Sharif.

The ex-prime minister has left for the UK to seek medical treatment, and he was declared a proclaimed offender in the corruption cases for his continuous absence from legal proceedings.

The report submitted in court revealed that the PML-N leader has heart disease symptoms and needs nonstop monitoring. The report filed by Sharif’s medical team revealed that he received treatment for previous CABG, multiple angioplasties, and ablations, throughout his stay in Britain.

The doctors said Nawaz has active anginal symptoms and his test suggests that he required rotational atherectomy, intravascular lithotripsy, and multiple stents deployed and expanded under IVUS guidance.

The report stated that Mr Sharif has diffuse distal coronary disease, and is diabetic besides having multiple other comorbidities that require follow-up checkup both in London and Pakistan.