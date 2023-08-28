President ArifAlvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday expressed their gratification over Pakistan’s first ever silver medal clinch by Arshad Nadeem at the World Athletics Championship.

In a message on X, the President said: “Congratulations ArshadNadeem on winning silver medal in javelin throw at World Athletics Championship.

First Pakistani to win a medal at this event. Threw 87.82m, only 0.35m less than gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of India. Qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics. Proud of you.”

The prime minister, in a message on X, said: “What a day! What a moment of joy for Pakistan. ArshadNadeem you’ve made the nation happy and proud for your excellent sportsmanship that won you – and the country – a silver medal at the World Athletics championship.”—NNI