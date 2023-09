A progress review meeting on development schemes was held at the Capital City Police Office, presided over by the Head of Lahore Police, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana. The meeting encompassed a comprehensive assessment of ongoing development schemes and welfare projects within Lahore Police, discussing 11 schemes in total, including 7 police stations and 4 under-completion projects. SSP (Admin) AtifNazir provided a briefing on the progress of these ongoing initiatives.